Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic 'Maestro' adds Carey Mulligan

By Express News Service

Carey Mulligan is set to star opposite Bradley Cooper in the latter’s upcoming directorial, Maestro. The Netflix film, which will be produced by veteran filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese, is based on the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.

Cooper will be directing, starring in, and producing the movie. He has also penned the film’s script in collaboration with Josh Singer, the Academy Award-winning writer of Spotlight. According to Deadline, Carey has been cast as Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, wife of the legendary composer/conductor.

Cooper said he had been following Mulligan’s career since her days in live theatre in the UK and is excited to work with her on the film. “I was struck by Carey ever since I saw her onstage many years ago and I haven’t missed a performance of hers since.

I am humbled to be working with such a mammoth talent, as well as such a kind person in Carey,” he said.

Maestro will chronicle 30 years of Bernstein’s life. Bernstein rose to fame after he was tasked with conducting the New York Philharmonic when he was 25.

His career skyrocketed when he wrote and composed the music for the iconic film, West Side Story.

Maestro portrays the love story between Leonard and Felicia from when they met in 1946 and through a 25-year marriage and three children. Production is expected to start early next year.