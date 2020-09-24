Fox network renews 'Family Guy', 'Bob's Burgers' for two more seasons

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Popular animated shows "Family Guy" and "Bob's Burgers" have been renewed for two more seasons at Fox.

The renewals will see "Family Guy" run through Season 20, while "Bob's Burgers" will run through Season 13, reported Variety.

"Family Guy", created by Seth McFarlane in 1999, is about the Griffins, a family consisting of parents Peter and Lois; their children, Meg, Chris, and Stewie; and their anthropomorphic pet dog, Brian.

"Bob's Burgers" started in 2011 and follows the Belcher family - parents Bob and Linda and their children Tina, Gene and Louise, who run a hamburger restaurant.

The animated series has been created by Loren Bouchard.

"'Family Guy' and 'Bob's Burgers' are key pillars of our network's success. By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they've laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television," Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Entertainment, said.

"Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies," he added.