Amazon working on 'The Boys' spinoff series

Published: 25th September 2020 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

'The Boys' poster.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Amazon has started developing a spin-off series to its smash-hit satirical superhero show "The Boys".

The original show, which is currently in its second season, is set in a world where superheroes exist, but instead of accepting that with great power comes great responsibility, they are completely corrupted by power.

It is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

According to Variety, the new series will be set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (or "supes") that is run by Vought International.

The show, which will R-rated just like the parent series, explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Craig Rosenberg will be writing and executive producing the series, which will be produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Eric Kripke, who created the original series, will also executive produce along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures.

"The Boys" season two premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 4.

The new season offered three episodes initially and further episodes are dropping weekly.

The show features an ensemble cast of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Aya Cash and Chace Crawford.

