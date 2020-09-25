STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix acquires Jake Gyllenhaal-Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal and filmmaker Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming project The Guilty has been acquired by Netflix.

Published: 25th September 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Antoine Fuqua,Jake Gyllenhaal

By Express News Service

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal and filmmaker Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming project The Guilty has been acquired by Netflix.The movie, which is a remake of the 2018 Danish feature of the same name, reunites Gyllenhaal and Fuqua after their 2015 boxing drama Southpaw.According to Deadline, Netflix bagged the worldwide distribution rights of the remake for $30 million.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Danish original film, directed by Gustav Moller, was the official entry of Denmark for the Best International Feature category at the 2019 Academy Awards. The suspense thriller had also bagged the world audience award at Sundance the same year. The remake has a script from True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The film follows a police officer who, after a terrifying phone call from a kidnapped woman, must battle his internal demons in order to save her.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jake gylllenhaal the guilty
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp