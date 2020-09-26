Snyder Cut: Cast of Justice League  to return for Zack Snyder’s reshoots

By Express News Service

Zack Snyder is all set to film reshoots for the much-awaited Justice League: Snyder Cut next month. The reshoots reportedly will bring back Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).

However, there’s no information regarding the inclusion of Jason Momoa (Aquaman) or Ezra Miller (Flash) in the week-long filming. Reports had earlier suggested that Warner Bros was not keen on bringing back the stars for a reshoot. Moreover, the announcement of the Snyder Cut earlier had suggested that actors would be brought in for additional voice work only. However, it seems like Snyder has managed to persuade the production house to bring back the cast for the reshoots too.

The surprise inclusion has been that of Ray Fisher, who is in an ongoing dispute with WarnerMedia. Fisher had accused the sister division of Warner Bros of permitting Joss Whedon to engage in misconduct and abuse while reshooting Justice League. The actor had termed Whedon’s behavior on set “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable.” Meanwhile, Fisher’s future in the DCEU still remains a mystery, even though reports suggest that the actor is in talks with Warner Bros about a cameo in the upcoming film, The Flash, which is scheduled for a 2022 release.

Justice League, which was released in 2017, initially had Zack Snyder, who has been the architect of the newly developed DC Entertainment Universe, at the helm. However, The Avengers director Joss Whedon had to take over the film in May 2017 due to the untimely death of Snyder’s daughter. It was during the reshoots that were done after this that Whedon allegedly was abusive towards the actors.

Fisher had stated that Whedon removed most of Cyborg’s scenes in the final cut, which was against Snyder’s original vision. This was confirmed by Snyder himself who later said, “Cyborg is the heart of the Justice League story.” After Justice League’s abysmal performance in theatres, disappointed fans of Snyder started a massive online campaign with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, asking Warner Bros to release the original vision of the director. The result of this is the Justice League: Snyder Cut that is scheduled for a 2021 release on HBO Max in four episodes.