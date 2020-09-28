STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Game of Thrones' star Hafthor Bjornsson, wife Kelsey Henson welcome baby boy

The strongman-turned-actor, who played Gregor ''The Mountain'' Clegane in the hit HBO fantasy series, and Henson took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news.

Published: 28th September 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hafthor Bjornsson and his wife Kelsey Henson

Hafthor Bjornsson and his wife Kelsey Henson (Photo | Hafthor Bjornssom, Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" actor Hafthor Bjornsson and his wife Kelsey Henson have become parents to their first child together.

The strongman-turned-actor, who played Gregor ''The Mountain'' Clegane in the hit HBO fantasy series, and Henson took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news of their baby boy's arrival.

26.09.2020 . 6am Kelsey woke me up telling me she had been losing her water, I immediately jumped out of bed and said alright let’s go, she stayed calm and replied with a laugh and said, no we are not going yet. I then asked to call our midwives to which she replied again no let’s just wait for awhile. . 7:15am we call our friend to come photograph the labour, the midwife and doula. Once the midwife arrived she checked out the progress and we were surprised to learn Kelsey was already 5cm dilated. The midwife asked if she was ready to go to the birthing centre or wanted to try out that bath at home and Kelsey, still remaining calm, decided to try the bath at home. While I was filling up the bath things started escalating quickly, the contractions were much stronger lasting over a minute and were anywhere from 2-3 min apart. The midwife then said she thought we should head to the clinic and finally Kelsey agreed it was time. . 8:40am. We arrived at the Björkin, the birthing centre, after a quick 10 min drive. Right away Kelsey knew exactly what she wanted and asked how long until the birthing pool would be filled. The next fifteen minutes Kelsey paced around between contractions waiting for the tub to be filled. . 9:00am She was in the tub and immediately started to push. Things escalated super quickly. Throughout it all she did amazing. She was in complete control of her mind and body. She had strong opinions on exactly what she wanted and where she wanted to be. I am completely in awe of how strong she is, and so proud of her for everything she did to prepare herself throughout her pregnancy. It cannot be put into words how proud I am and how I feel about this experience. . 11:19am After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long. . To finish the most beautiful, awe inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother . 5:30pm We arrive back at home both mom and baby doing super well and spent our first night as three together. . We have decided on a name and cannot wait to share it with you all soon.

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on

"Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours," Henson wrote alongside a series of photographs of the new born.

ALSO READ | 'Game of Thrones' co-actors Kit Harington, Rose Leslie expecting first child together

"After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing (7 pounds 7 oz, 20.4 inches long)," Bjornsson said.

The actor also shares daughter, Theresa Lif, with his ex-girlfriend Thelma Bjork Steimann.

Bjornsson and Henson announced in April that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 in the actor's native Iceland.

