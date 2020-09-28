K-pop band Blackpink announces new single 'Lovesick Girls'

LOS ANGELES: Popular K-pop band Blackpink on Monday announced "Lovesick Girls", the main track from their upcoming debut full-length LP 'The Album'.
The quartet - comprising Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie - took to social media to release a poster previewing the new single.
The teaser poster shows the song name and the girls leaning on one another in nighttime lighting.
#BLACKPINK 'Lovesick Girls' TEASER POSTER
1st FULL ALBUM ’THE ALBUM’
1st FULL ALBUM 'THE ALBUM'

2020.10.02
Blackpink has already released two tracks -- "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" in collaboration with Selena Gomez -- ahead of the album's release on October 2.
The group will also host fans for "Comeback Live," a live streaming event set to take place October 1 on VLive, which will be followed by the documentary "Blackpink: Light Up the Sky" premiering on Netflix on October 14.