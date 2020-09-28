STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

K-pop band Blackpink announces new single 'Lovesick Girls'

The quartet - comprising Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie - took to social media to release a poster previewing the new single.

Published: 28th September 2020 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

K-pop band Blackpink

K-pop band Blackpink (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Popular K-pop band Blackpink on Monday announced "Lovesick Girls", the main track from their upcoming debut full-length LP 'The Album'.

The quartet - comprising Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie - took to social media to release a poster previewing the new single.

The teaser poster shows the song name and the girls leaning on one another in nighttime lighting.

Blackpink has already released two tracks -- "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" in collaboration with Selena Gomez -- ahead of the album's release on October 2.

The group will also host fans for "Comeback Live," a live streaming event set to take place October 1 on VLive, which will be followed by the documentary "Blackpink: Light Up the Sky" premiering on Netflix on October 14.

More from Entertainment English.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blackpink K-pop band Lovesick Girls
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp