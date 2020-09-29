STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix's 'The Crown' Season 4 set to premiere in November

As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, tensions arise between her and the Queen

A scene from The Crown. (File Photo | Youtube)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Netflix has announced a November 15 premiere date for the fourth season of the hit show 'The Crown.'

"Change is coming. 15th November," Netflix tweeted on Tuesday (local time), as it released four new images from the series.

According to Variety, 'The Crown', which is inspired by the award-winning play, 'The Audience,' tells the inside story of the decades-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the struggle between her private and public self.

Season four begins in the late 1970s, where Queen Elizabeth, played by Olivia Colman, and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, played by Josh O'Connor, who is still unmarried at 30.

As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, tensions arise between her and the Queen.

The tensions grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, Charles' romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer ('Emma Corrin') provides a much-needed fairy-tale to unite the British people.

The Season 4 of 'The Crown', which is written by Peter Morgan, also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

As per Variety, in July, it was announced that the show would extend into a sixth season. In the fifth season, Imelda Staunton will take on the role of the Queen, while Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana. Lesley Manville will take the role of Princess Margaret, following Helena Bonham Carter and Vanessa Kirby. And Jonathan Pryce will be the show's final Prince Philip.

