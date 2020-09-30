Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro reteam for a thriller

By Express News Service

Director Steven Soderbergh has brought on board a stellar star cast for his crime thriller No Sudden Move, which includes actors like Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw and Julia Fox.

The HBO Max and Warner Bros Pictures production is underway with COVID-19 safety measures in place in Detroit.The film also stars David Harbour, Noah Jupe, Kieran Culkin and Brendan Fraser. Cheadle and Del Toro have previously starred in Soderbergh’s Traffic.

Written by Ed Soloman, No Sudden Move is set in 1955 Detroit and revolves around the life of a group of small-time crooks. The film marks the third association between Soderberg and Solomon after Bill & Ted: Face the Music and the HBO limited series Mosaic.