By Express News Service

The Wrestler-fame Mickey Rourke, Taye Diggs and Jessica Uberuaga have been roped in for the horror-thriller Mammon.

Writer Isaac Walsh, who has penned films like Rook and Relative Duplicity, will make his feature directorial debut with the project. Walsh has co-written the film along with Tyler Clair Smith.

Mammon follows the story of a struggling young couple who are chasing the American dream, but soon realise that their new home is possessed by a demonic spirit.