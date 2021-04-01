Young Sheldon renewed for three more seasons

By Express News Service

Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon has been renewed for three more seasons at CBS, and the show will be on air until at least 2024. Young Sheldon, which debuted in 2017, is curently on its fourth season with season 5 to debut during the 2021-2022 broadcast television season.

This is not the first time the show has picked up a multi-season renewal. Back in 2019, the show was renewed for two seasons. Young Sheldon stars Ian Armitage as Sheldon Cooper.

The show revolves around Sheldon and his family in Texas. Actor Jim Parsons had portrayed Sheldon in the Big Bang Theory and continues to be a part of the prequel by providing the narration for his iconic character. The show also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Matt Hobby.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Parsons and Todd Spiewak are the executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.