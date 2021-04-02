STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dan Stevens replaces Armie Hammer in Julia Roberts-starrer Watergate series 'Gaslit'

Stevens, who has previously starred in television hits such as 'Downton Abbey' and 'Legion', will play former White House counsel John Dean replacing actor Armie Hammer.

Published: 02nd April 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Dan Stevens

Hollywood actor Dan Stevens (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Dan Stevens has joined Hollywood stars Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in Watergate series "Gaslit", an upcoming anthology based on award-winning podcast "Slow Burn". According to Variety, set up at Starz, the first season of the Robbie Pickering-created show will focus on the Watergate scandal that brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon in 1974.

Stevens, who has previously starred in television hits such as "Downton Abbey" and "Legion", will play former White House counsel John Dean replacing actor Armie Hammer, who fell off the show in the wake of sexual assault allegations.

"The show focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal - from Nixon's bumbling, opportunistic subordinates, to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down," the plotline reads.

Roberts will star as Martha Mitchell, a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon's loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell (Penn). "Captain Fantastic" director Matt Ross will helm the series, which will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Starz.

