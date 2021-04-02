STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

DC Films shelve 'New Gods' with Ava DuVernay, 'The Trench' with James Wan

Comic book writer Tom King was attached to pen the script for 'New Gods', while Peter Safran was on board as a producer on 'The Trench'.

Published: 02nd April 2021 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Directors James Wan (L) and Ava DuVernay

Directors James Wan (L) and Ava DuVernay. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: DC Films and Warner Bros are not moving forward with the DC Comics adaptations of "New Gods" from director Ava DuVernay and "Aquaman" spin-off "The Trench" by filmmaker James Wan.

Comic book writer Tom King was attached to pen the script for "New Gods", while Peter Safran was on board as a producer on "The Trench".

Warner Bros and DC shared the news of cancellation in a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter. "As part of our DC slate, some legacy development titles including 'New Gods' and 'The Trench' will not be moving forward," Warner Bros and DC said in a statement.

"We thank our partners Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process and look forward to our continued partnership with them on other DC stories. The projects will remain in their skillful hands if they were to move forward in the future," he added.

"New Gods" would have brought to the screen various comic book characters created by the legendary artist Jack Kirby. "The Trench", meanwhile, was touted to be a horror-inflected one-off set in the dangerous oceanic abyss filled with the ravenous aquatic creatures first seen in Wan's 2018 blockbuster "Aquaman".

Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald had written the script. The two projects may have been shelved but DuVernay and Wan are still working with DC on teen superhero show "Naomi" and "Aquaman 2", respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DC Films Warner Bros Ava DuVernay The Trench James Wan New Gods
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp