Steven Yeun to star in Jordan Peele’s next

Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun has been roped in to star in critically-acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele’s upcoming thriller. The actor who is known for his roles in Minari, Burning and AMC’s The Walking Dead will join the cast which also features actors Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya. Notably, Daniel also starred in Peele’s directorial debut Get Out.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peele will be writing, directing, and producing the Universal Pictures project.The director will produce the film via his Monkeypaw Productions alongside Ian Cooper.

The project is part of the banner’s five-year output deal with Universal. This will be Peele’s third collaboration with the studio following Get Out and Us.The yet-untitled film is scheduled to be released on July 22, 2022.