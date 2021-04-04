WATCH | Singer Mariah Carey receives COVID-19 vaccine

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Mariah Carey has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The multiple Grammy winner shared her video of getting vaccinated Saturday on Instagram, which shows her talking to the camera as she is "excited and nervous" to get the jab.

"Vaccine side effect: G6," she quipped in the caption - when the needle went in, she started singing a high note.

In the video, Carey said the battle against the coronavirus is far from over.

"Here we are, all the way from that first post washing my hands with Roc and Roe (her children) in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe. You know, we're still in this battle together," the 52-year-old singer said.

"Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can," she added.