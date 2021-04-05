Chadwick Boseman, more stars honoured during In Memoriam segment at SAG Awards

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The Screen Actors Guild mourned its members who recently passed away during a moving In Memoriam segment at this year's SAG Awards, which took place on Sunday.

As per People magazine, Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Dustin Diamond, Cicely Tyson, Fred Willard, Jerry Stiller, Max Von Sydow, Carl Reiner, Kirk Douglas, Christopher Plummer, Jessica Walter and more were honoured at the 2021 award ceremony.

Boseman died last August at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. The 'Black Panther' star became the first person to receive four nominations in the same year for the SAG Awards.

At this year's show, he earned nominations for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', and for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for 'Da 5 Bloods' -- his final two films.

He also received two nods when both movies were nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Boseman previously won a SAG Award in this category in 2019 for 'Black Panther'. Also remembered during the tribute was Rivera, who was found dead in July five days after being reported missing while boating with her young son at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. She was 33 when she breathed her last.

Following her death, the 'Glee' star's family released a public statement, in which they praised the "person, mother, daughter and sister" that she was.

Kelly Preston, the widow to John Travolta and star of films like 'Jerry Maguire' and 'Sky High', received a nod during the tribute, too.

Last July, her family revealed that Preston had passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57 when she breathed her last.

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired on Sunday on TNT and TBS.

This year's SAG Awards were different from past shows owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike the recent Golden Globes 2021 hybrid format, which featured some in-person and virtual appearances, the SAG Awards 2021 were completely virtual and pre-taped.

The much-awaited nominations for the SAG Awards were announced in February, with 'Ma Rainey` Black Bottom,' Da 5 Bloods', 'Minari,' 'One Night in Miami' and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' featuring prominently in the nomination list.