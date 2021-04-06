STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Rupert Young join 'Bridgerton' Season 2

Based on Julia Quinn''s bestselling novels, the show is set in the competitive world of Regency era London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court.

Published: 06th April 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Still from Netflix 'Bridgerton'

Still from Netflix 'Bridgerton' (Photo | Netflix)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Netflix's hit series "Brdigerton" has roped in actors Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young to play pivotal parts in the second season.

According to Variety, the upcoming season will feature Chandran as Edwina Sharma, who has been taught by her older sister Kate to be the perfect debutante.

Lynch will play Theo Sharpe, a hardworking printer's assistant, while Conn will play Mary Sharma, who has returned to London with her daughters and is forced to go through the scrutiny of the Ton once again.

Young will star as Jack, the newest member of the Ton with a connection to one of its most notable families.

The first season of "Bridgerton", which premiered in December last year, revolves around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

The season two will chronicle the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony ( Jonathan Bailey), as chronicled in the second book of Quinn''s book series, "The Viscount Who Loved Me".

Actor Simone Ashley will play the female lead.

The series also features actors Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell and Bessie Carter.

Chris Van Dusen is the showrunner of "Bridgerton," which is produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes, known for shows like "Grey''s Anatomy" and "Scandal".

