STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

HBO sets month-long celebration for 'Game of Thrones' 10-year anniversary

The 'Game of Thrones' spotlight page on the streamer will feature a broad introduction to the world and characters for new viewers, as well as spoiler-laden curations featuring Easter eggs for die-har

Published: 06th April 2021 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Game of Thrones'.

A still from 'Game of Thrones'.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Good news for all the 'Game of Thrones' fans as HBO recently announced the launch of The Iron Anniversary, a month-long celebration to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the series premiere.

It has been almost two years since the beloved fantasy series went off the air, but April 17 marks the 10th anniversary of the show's original premiere. And HBO is celebrating it in style with the Iron Anniversary, a month's worth of events to revisit the series, raise money for charity, and get fans ready for the coming spin-offs like 'House of the Dragon'.

As per Variety, the upcoming celebration will include a range of features and events for viewers. The Iron Anniversary will include an interactive 'Game of Thrones' spotlight page on HBO Max (which is live now), as well as a 'GOT' 'MaraThrone' of all episodes of season one and more throughout the month.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Consumer Products is releasing a new line, including a one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Faberge, a range of Mikkeller beers inspired by the fantasy series and an assortment of iron-textured Funko Pop figures.

The 'Game of Thrones' spotlight page on the streamer will feature a broad introduction to the world and characters for new viewers, as well as spoiler-laden curations featuring Easter eggs for die-hard fans. Also, subscribers will be able to stream over 150 videos of cast interviews, behind-the-scenes extras, clips and trailers.

The 'MaraThrone' will air season one on April 10, starting at 10 am on HBO2. But with all episodes streaming on HBO Max, fans will be encouraged to binge various episode collections of the series separately, to raise money for philanthropic causes.

For two weeks, cast members from the Emmy-winning drama series will highlight these causes, which include Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, Conservation International, International Rescue Committee (IRC), UNICEF, FilmAid International, SameYou, Royal Mencap Society, National Urban League and The Trevor Project.

The fantasy series may have come to an end, but its franchise will live on for a long time to come. Its upcoming prequel series titled 'House of the Dragon' is slated to begin production this year.

The prequel is set a few hundred years prior to the events of 'GOT' and tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'. The series received a 10-episode order with an eye toward a 2022 debut.

'House of the Dragon' is only one of several 'GOT' TV projects currently in the works. Variety had earlier reported that a 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' series is in early development at HBO, while an animated 'Game of Thrones' project is in the works at HBO Max. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Game of Thrones Game of Thrones anniversary HBO
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp