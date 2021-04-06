Zendaya to voice Looney Tunes character in Space Jam reboot

By Express News Service

The 1996 live-action/animated sports comedy film Space Jam that’s getting a reboot in the form of Space Jam: A New Legacy, will star Zendaya as one of the voice actors. The film, directed by Malcolm D Lee, will see LeBron James getting into the shoes of Michael Jordan who played the lead in the original film. Similar to the 1996 film, Space Jam: A New Legacy will also see a current NBA star team up with the Looney Tunes characters.

According to an article by EW, Zendaya, who was recently seen in Euphoria and Malcolm & Marie, will voice Lola Bunny. She will take over the role from Kath Soucie, who has voiced Lola Bunny in several Looney Tunes projects, including the original Space Jam.

Interestingly, Zendaya and LeBron had previously voiced characters in the Warner Bros. animated movie Smallfoot, and these characters even appear to have a cameo in Space Jam 2. The film also stars Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, and NBA players like Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, and Kyle Kuzma.