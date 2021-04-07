Margaret Cho, Paris Jackson join cast of 'Sex Appeal'

By Express News Service

Margaret Cho, Skai Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Paris Jackson, and Rebecca Henderson are the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming young-adult, romantic comedy, Sex Appeal. The film stars Mika Abdalla and Jake Short in the lead roles and is directed by Talia Osteen.

Written by Tate Hanyok, who is also serving as an executive producer, the official synopsis of the film reads, “When her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level at the upcoming STEM conference (‘nerd prom’), she sets out to master her sexuality.

In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery begins to study the mechanics of love and realizes that relationships require less science and more heart.”

Sex Appeal is a co-production between American High and Lit Entertainment. American High’s previous films include other coming-of-age films such as Big Time Adolescence, The Binge, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, and Plan B.