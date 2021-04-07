Wunmi Mosaku to star opposite Elizabeth Banks in 'Call Jane'

By Express News Service

Lovecraft Country actor Wunmi Mosaku has been roped in to star opposite Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara, and Rupert Friend, in an independent movie titled Call Jane.

According to Deadline, Call Jane will be a women’s rights drama directed by Phyllis Nagy. The film will be based on a script by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi.

Banks will reportedly play the role of Joy, a traditional 1960s housewife who unexpectedly gets pregnant. She then finds the Janes, an underground abortion movement led by Virginia (Weaver).

The group saves her life and gives her a sense of purpose: to help other women take control of their destinies.

The film is being produced by Robbie Brenner, Kevin McKeon and David Wulf. Michelle Campbell Mason, Schore, Sethi, Lee Broda, Erica Kahn and Judy Bart will serve as executive producers.