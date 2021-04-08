STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix's 'The Crown' season 5 to commence filming in July

The cast and crew are hopeful the cameras can begin rolling again under strict COVID-19 protocols in July.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

A man wearing a face mask walks past a billboard advertising 'The Crown' television series about Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

A man wearing a face mask walks past a billboard advertising 'The Crown' television series about Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The fifth season of critically-acclaimed Netflix show "The Crown" will start production in July this year.

According to Variety, the Left Bank-produced series is geared to start filming in July and features an all-new cast to play.

The crew members have started arriving at Elstree Studios, just north of London, where the bulk of "The Crown" is filmed.

ALSO READ | SAG Awards 2021: 'Schitt's Creek', 'The Crown' win top honours, see full list

The cast and crew are hopeful the cameras can begin rolling again under strict COVID-19 protocols in July.

By that time, the UK should be well on the way to recovering from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, as restrictions begin to ease on April 12 following the country's third national lockdown.

The fifth and sixth seasons of "The Crown" will take the royal family into the 1990s and early 2000s.

It will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

"Tenet" star Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana opposite actor Dominic West, who will be portraying Prince Charles.

The fourth season of Peter Morgan-created show had debuted in November 2020 and also featured actor Gillian Anderson as former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

