STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to present at 2021 BAFTA awards

Chopra Jonas will be joined by other presenters, which include Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E Grant and Tom Hiddleston.

Published: 09th April 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas (File Photo)

By PTI

LONDON: Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been announced as one of the presenters for the 74th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. The annual award ceremony, which has been delayed from its usual February date due to the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to take place on April 10 and 11 at the Royal Albert Hall here.

Chopra Jonas will be joined by other presenters, which include Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, and Pedro Pascal, the BAFTA announced on Thursday.

The "Quantico" star had recently announced the Oscar nominations, along with her husband pop-star Nick Jonas. Chopra Jonas and other star presenters from London will be joined by additional presenters  from Los Angeles including Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renee Zellweger.

The 38-year-old actor's last release, "The White Tiger", is nominated in two categories at the BAFTA, including best leading actor male for Adarsh Gourav and adapted screenplay for director Ramin Bahrani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Bafta Awards 2021 Bafta Awards
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp