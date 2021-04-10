STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dwayne Johnson commences shooting for 'Black Adam'

The former pro wrestler took to his Instagram handle and shared the photo of a clapboard from the movie's set, on the first day of his shoot.

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on Saturday announced that he has started shooting for the highly-anticipated DC verse movie 'Black Adam'.

In the caption he wrote, "History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM."

Writing further about the team behind 'Black Adam', Johnson added, "Our Director and maestro, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Academy Award nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher. We have an all-star production crew - incredibly talented, galvanized, committed, and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world."

Last month it was announced that Pierce Brosnan had joined the upcoming movie's star cast to portray the role of the classic DC sorcerer Dr Fate, along with Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, reported Variety.

'Black Adam' follows the story of the anti-hero of the same name, played by Johnson. The character of Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a power-corrupt villain, and slowly became an anti-hero by the 2000s, known for his disregard of rules and conventions.

The movie will also be a spinoff of 2019's 'Shazam!', which is getting a sequel, 'Shazam! The Fury Of The Gods'. Shazam and Black Adam are arch-rivals in the DC Universe.

This forthcoming film is helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise'. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, with Adam Sztykiel writing the previous draft.

As per Variety, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing the film with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo, whose Scott Sheldon will be serving as the executive producer.

The film is slated to come out on July 29, 2022. 

