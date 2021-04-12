STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

BAFTAs 2021: 'Nomadland' bags four awards, Anthony Hopkins wins best actor

The movie's lead star Frances McDormand picked up the best actress trophy while the best director award went to Zhao.

Published: 12th April 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Anthony Hopkins (AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Director Chloe Zhao's meditative drama "Nomadland" emerged as the top winner at the virtual 74th British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) by bagging four major awards, including the best film.

The movie's lead star Frances McDormand picked up the best actress trophy while the best director award went to Zhao.

The film was a winner in the cinematography category as well.

Zhao, who became the first woman of colour to win the best director at the BAFTA, dedicated the award to the nomadic community who "generously welcomed" her team into their lives.

"They shared with us their dreams, their struggles, and their deep sense of dignity.

Thank you for showing us that aging is a beautiful part of life, a journey that we should all cherish and celebrate.

How we treat our elders says a lot about who we are as a society and we need to do better," the director said in her acceptance speech.

The film's win at the BAFTAs consolidates its chances as the frontrunner at the Oscars later this month.

McDormand couldn't connect virtually for the event but thanked the BAFTAs in a written message.

"Thank you, dear British people. I humbly accept this honour on behalf of the 'Nomadland' tribe and company. We salute you," she said.

Anthony Hopkins-starrer "The Father" won the best actor award for the veteran star, a category where India's Aadarsh Gourav was also nominated for his role in "The White Tiger".

Hopkins, who earned his eighth BAFTA nomination with "The Father", said acting is like a way of life for him.

"It's the only thing I do. I enjoy it. It's a way of life for me...," he said in an interview post the win.

"The Father" also won the adapted screenplay BAFTA.

In the supporting actress category, the award went to South Korea's veteran star Yuh-Jung Youn for her role as the maternal grandmother in "Minari", while Daniel Kaluuya was named the winner in the supporting actor category for his role as the fiery Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah".

In her quirky acceptance speech, Yuh-Jung thanked "snobbish" British people for recognising her as an actor.

"Thank you so much for this award. Every award is meaningful, but this one, especially (to be) recognized by British people, known as very snobbish people, and they approve of me as a good actor.

So I'm very, very privileged and happy," she said.

Kaluuya thanked the makers of "Judas and the Black Messiah", the producers, his mother and friends, and he also remembered his childhood icons.

"It's an honour to be a vessel for him (Fred Hampton)," he said.

Emerald Fennell's #MeToo drama "Promising Young Woman" was named the outstanding British film at the ceremony with Fennell, who played Camilla Parker Bowles in the hit Netflix drama "The Crown", also winning in the screenplay category.

The outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer went to Remi Weeks' "His House".

Thomas Vinterberg's "Another Round" was adjudged as the best film not in the English language.

"My Octopus Teacher", a moving story about the bond shared between a diver and an Octopus, won the BAFTA in the documentary category.

The animated film BAFTA went to Pete Docter-Danna Murray's jazz animation "Soul".

The movie won its second award in the original score category.

Riz Ahmed-starrer "Sound of Metal" bagged two BAFTA awards in the editing and sound categories.

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", starring late Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis, was named a winner in the costume design and make-up and hair categories.

David Fincher's period drama "Mank", about the screenwriter of "Citizen Cane", won an award in the production design category, while Christopher Nolan's time inversion story "Tenet" won in the special visual effects category.

British short animation BAFTA went to "The Owl and the Pussycat" and the British short film award went to "The Present".

"Rocks" won in the casting category and helped Bukky Bakray become the youngest EE rising star at the age of 19.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Pedro Pascal, Richard E Grant, Cynthia Erivo and Hugh Grant presented the awards.

The 2021 BAFTA Awards were announced this weekend over two consecutive nights.

The ceremony, which traditionally takes place two weeks prior to the Oscars, was held at London's Royal Albert Hall with nominees attending virtually.

While the opening night was hosted by British radio personality Clara Amfo, Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary turned host for the second night of the ceremony that awarded 17 prizes in total.

BAFTAs also paid homage to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

Prince Philip had served as the first president of the BAFTA, holding the post from 1959 until 1965.

Prince William, who was set to make a special appearance in a pre-recorded interview and also make a speech via video, pulled out of the ceremony in the wake of his grandfather's death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BAFTA Chloe Zhao Nomadland Frances McDormand
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp