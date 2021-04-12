STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Documentary on Osho Rajneesh's former aide Ma Anand Sheela to premiere on Netflix in April

Sheela was a crucial figure in helping Rajneesh establish Rajneeshpuram, a utopian city for his followers in rural Oregon, which functioned between 1981 to 1985.

Published: 12th April 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Osho's aide Ma Anand Sheela. (Photo| AP)

Osho's aide Ma Anand Sheela. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ma Anand Sheela, who shot to global fame with the documentary "Wild Wild Country" on controversial spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh, will be back to the screen in "Searching for Sheela'", scheduled to release on Netflix on April 22.

Sheela was a crucial figure in helping Rajneesh establish Rajneeshpuram, a utopian city for his followers in rural Oregon, which functioned between 1981 to 1985.

She was also the primary perpetrator of the 1984 Rajneesh bioterror attack in Oregon, US.

Post the attack she fled to Europe as a fugitive accused of arson, wiretapping, attempted murder, and mass poisonings.

She would plead guilty to attempted murder and assault for her role and was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and paroled after 39 months.

Billed as a docu-film, "Searching for Sheela" aims to explore her journey through India after 34 years and sheds light on her new life post serving time for her alleged crimes.

Sheela Birnstiel said the docu-film will give the audience a glimpse of her "real self" and the evolution of her life over the last four decades.

"This film is about my journey of returning to my home in India, a journey I have longed for many years.

It captures the rollercoaster of emotions I experienced on this journey very well. I am looking forward to sharing my story with the world,"she said.

"Searching for Sheela" is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content arm of filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Filmmaker Shakun Batra, who serves as the executive producer on "Searching for Sheela", said the documentary is not an "investigative piece" but a deep-dive into understanding Sheela, a woman living on her own terms with a "questionable past."

"We trace her journey as she grapples with society's expectations of an ex-convict and attempts to re-brand the public opinion of herself."

"'Searching for Sheela' is a documentary that tries to get a closer look at one of the most sensationalised personalities in India and I am grateful to Netflix for providing us with a platform and a safe space to share her story," Batra added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osho Rajneesh Ma Anand Sheela
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp