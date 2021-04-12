STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Isis Hainsworth joins Lena Dunham’s Catherine, Called Birdy  

Actor-director Lena Dunham has roped in British actor Isis Hainsworth to play a major role in her upcoming directorial venture Catherine, Called Birdy.

Lena Dunham

Actor, writer, director Lena Dunham (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Catherine, Called Birdy, which hails from Working Title and Amazon Studios, is based on the 1994 book of the same name from author Karen Cushman. The coming-of-age film, also penned by Dunham, is set in 13th century England and follows a 14-year-old girl named Catherine (Bella Ramsey) who fights against convention and breaks the arranged marriage her father (Andrew Scott) has planned out for her. Hainsworth will play Catherine’s close friend, Aelis. Their friendship is said to be at the heart of the film.

Catherine, Called Birdy will also feature actors Dean-Charles Chapman and Joe Alwyn as Catherine’s older brother and uncle, respectively. Billie Piper will essay the role of Catherine’s mother. Working Title, in association with Dunham’s Good Thing Going banner, is producing the project along with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett.

