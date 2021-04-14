STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Amazon Prime Video's 'The Wilds' season 2 goes on floors

Confirming the news that they have begun filming, makers took to their Instagram handle and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the series.

Published: 14th April 2021 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Wilds' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

A still from 'The Wilds' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The makers of Amazon Prime Video's 'The Wilds' announced that the second season of the series went on floors on Wednesday.

Confirming the news that they have begun filming, makers took to their Instagram handle and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the series.

"We're back baby. The Wilds Season 2, Day 1 of production," the caption read.

'The Wilds' follows a group of young girls who become stranded on a deserted island after their plane crashes. The first season consisted of 10 episodes, which released on the streamer on December 11, last year.

'The Wilds' was created by Sarah Streicher and stars Rachel Griffiths (Gretchen Klein), Sophia Taylor Ali (Fatin Jadmani), Shannon Berry (Dot Campbell), Sarah Pidgeon (Leah Rilke), Erana James (Toni Shalifoe), Jenna Clause (Martha Blackburn), David Sullivan (Daniel Faber), Troy Winbush (Dean Young), Helena Howard (Nora Reid), Reign Edwards (Rachel Reid) and Mia Healey (Shelby Goodkind).

The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Streicher also serves as executive producer on the series alongside Amy B. Harris, Jamie Tarses, and Dylan Clark. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Prime The Wilds The Wilds S2
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp