Cate Blanchett to star in Todd Field’s TAR

By Express News Service

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett will headline Todd Field’s upcoming feature directorial venture TAR.

According to Deadline, the drama, set in Berlin, will start production in September. Field, known for helming In The Bedroom, has also penned the film.

The details of the plot are currently kept under wraps. The film will be backed by Universal Pictures-based Focus Features, with Field also producing the film via his Standard Film Company banner alongside Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert for Emjag Productions.

The filmmaker’s last directing gig was 2006’s Kate Winslet-led Little Children.