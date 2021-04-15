STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jessica Simpson's mom opens up about actor's body-shaming struggles

Tina Simpson appeared on the talk show 'Today' on Wednesday and relayed to the show that Jessica dealt with so much body shaming in her career that the negativity nearly forced the singer inside

Published: 15th April 2021

American singer-actor Jessica Simpson

American singer-actor Jessica Simpson (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer-actor Jessica Simpson in a recent interview shared that she 'wanted to be a recluse' as a result of the constant criticism she was receiving about her weight.

According to Fox News, the actor's mother Tina Simpson appeared on the talk show 'Today' on Wednesday and relayed to the show that Jessica dealt with so much body shaming in her career that the negativity nearly forced the singer inside for long stretches.

"I have to be honest - to me the hardest thing with Jessica has been the weight. Because the way people judge her, it's unbelievable," "Body-shaming is a terrible thing, and no girl should have to go through that -- or guy. Period," 61-year-old Tina said.

She added the negative headlines had exacerbated "all kinds of different emotions and different things" in Simpson's life, which made the mother of three "want to be a recluse, in a lot of ways, and to hide out and not want to get out of her house," Tina explained.

As reported by Fox News, in her recent memoir, 'Open Book,' the 'Irresistible' songstress included a 2009 journal entry in which she shared the remarks she received about an outfit she wore during a concert.

Simpson wrote at the time, "Today my heart breaks because people say I'm fat. Why does the cruel opinion of this world get to me?"

In recent years, Simpson has appeared to let go of social media hate and negativity towards her weight.

After welcoming her third child, a baby girl name Birdie Mae in March 2019, Simpson dropped 100 pounds over the course of a year.

These days, Simpson is married to former NFL star Eric Johnson. They share three children together: daughters 8-year-old Maxwell Drew, 1-year-old Birdie Mae and 7-year-old son, Ace Knute.

