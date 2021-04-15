Ramy Youssef in talks to join Poor Things

By Express News Service

Actor and stand-up comedian Ramy Youssef is reportedly in talks to star in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. An adaptation of Scottish writer Alasdair Gray’s novel by the same name, Poor Things stars Emma Stone in the lead role, marking her second collaboration with Lanthimos after The Favourite.

Youssef, who was recently nominated for a second Golden Globe award for his TV show Ramy, has also appeared in Mr. Robot, See Dad Run, Don’t Worry, and Why Him? In addition to Youssef, the producers are reportedly in negotiations with Academy Award-winning actor Willem Dafoe for an unspecified role.