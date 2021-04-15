STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Something special happens when fans see 'Fast and Furious' in theatres: Vin Diesel on 'F9' release

"Fast & Furious 9" or "F9", which marks director Justin Lin's return to the long-running action series, is all set to release in theatres worldwide on June 25.

Published: 15th April 2021 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hollywood star Vin Diesel says people have grown up with the "Fast and Furious" franchise, which is why it was important for the team to ensure that the ninth chapter is part of the return to the theatrical experience.

"Fast & Furious 9" or "F9", which marks director Justin Lin's return to the long-running action series, is all set to release in theatres worldwide on June 25. Diesel, who has been the face of the franchise since its inception two decades ago, said he has always believed that the film is best suited for theatres.

The 53-year-old actor said no one would have anticipated how the pandemic was going to impact human interaction, and that makes the film's theatrical release more special.

"It feels incredible to be a part of something that will bring the world together. I think we as a society never anticipated we'd be losing by not being able to be entertained together as a community," Diesel said in a global press conference via Zoom, of which PTI was also a part.

ALSO READ | We are crazy: Vin Diesel on 'Fast & Furious 9' taking flight to space

The actor spoke fondly of people watching previous "Fast & Furious" movies in a packed theatre with their family, friends and loved ones and making a holiday out of it.

"To be part of the return to the theatrical experience is something that feels so right, and something I feel so proud of, and to do it with my family that has been doing it for two decades, is a dream come true," he added.

Diesel said they would have never guessed that they would be doing an international press conference 20 years ago but they have now built a relationship with fans globally.

"I think the greatest difference is when the first film came out. You had no idea who these characters were. You had no idea about what world you were entering when you came to the theatre to see this movie.

"Now people feel as though they have grown up with this saga. People feel like this is their franchise."

The actor said every time they begin a new installment, the first question that comes to their mind is "how do we reach higher? How do we dazzle the audience, or engage the audience even more?" Director Lin, who previously directed four consecutive installments -- "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" (2006), "Fast & Furious" (2009), "Fast Five" (2011), and "Fast & Furious 6" (2013), said they were always committed to the theatrical experience.

He said the pandemic has made the film "more timely" and credited Universal Pictures for holding on to the release and working out the right strategy to bring the film to theatres.

"We were actually very committed to the cinema experience. I thank the studio for this," Lin said.

"I've been fortunate enough to make TV shows and indie movies and there are things that are okay to watch on at home, but not this ('F9'). That was so important to us and to have a partner in Universal that realised that and acknowledged that, it means everything," he added.

Asked about returning to the franchise after a long gap, Lin said he may not have directed recent chapters but he stayed in touch with Diesel and the rest of the team.

"I didn't want to come back unless it was for the right reason," he said, adding that the film evolved during his discussion with Diesel.

The idea, he said, was to push the envelope on the high-octane action sequences that fans of the franchise have come to expect.

"What I love is that every time we get to do one of these we earn it.

It means that people want to see these characters and their journey continue.

What's really special about F9 is that we now have eight other chapters, and there's a lot of unanswered questions that I think we get to really explore.

"I feel like we've kind of finally earned the right to really look back a little bit, and all our characters have something that they have to kind of come to terms with or make a decision before they can move forward," the director said.

The film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vin Diesel Fast and Furious
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp