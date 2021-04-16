STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd to portray Beatles manager Brian Epstein in 'Midas Man'

Filmmaker- music composer Jonas Akerlund is directing the movie and will also have an input on the soundtrack.

Published: 16th April 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

A 1967 photo of the Beatles holding up signs that say 'All you need is love' in different languages. (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Queen's Gambit" actor Jacod Fortune-Lloyd has been tapped to star as Brian Epstein, the famous manager of iconic British band The Beatles, in the biopic "Midas Man".

Epstein served as The Beatles' manager from 1962 until his death in 1967.

Filmmaker- music composer Jonas Akerlund is directing the movie and will also have an input on the soundtrack.

The original screenplay is based on a screen story by Brigit Grant and written by Jonathan Wakeham.

According to Deadline, the film will chronicle Epstein's (aka Eppy) role in the cultural revolution and creative explosion of the 1960s, and his sizeable yet often unheralded influence on pop music, and its colossal impact worldwide.

"It is a tall order to fill Brian's shoes, and Jacob is the perfect performer. He is charismatic and dark at the same time, balancing that emotional range where you're not sure if you're in love with him or terribly empathetic with the inner turmoil of his character. No one could bring Brian to life better," Akerlund said.

Fortune-Llyod said "its an honour for him to play the role of Epstein, a man who made such an important and lasting cultural impact. He was a fascinating person with great talent, ambition, and courage, and I'm so honoured to be given the opportunity to represent him. Jonas is the perfect person to bring this story to life, his work is visually stunning, visceral, and bold. I can't wait to start working together," he said.

Production on the movie will take place at Twickenham Studios and on location in London, Liverpool, and the US.

Kevin Proctor and Perry Trevers of StudioPOW (Funny Cow) and Trevor Beattie and Jeremy Chatterton of Trevor Beattie Films are producing the film.

Peter Dunne and Mark Borkowski are executive producers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jacod Fortune-Lloyd Brian Epstein The Beatles Midas Man
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp