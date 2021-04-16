STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pete Davidson, Phoebe Dynevor reignite romance rumours

Reigniting the rumours yet again, the 27-year-old comedian and Phoebe - who have not yet confirmed their romance, were seen sporting matching silver necklaces with their shared initials, 'PD'

Published: 16th April 2021 11:38 AM

Pete Davidson

American comedian Pete Davidson (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Pete Davidson and his much-rumoured new flame, 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor, just dropped a hint of their romance by wearing matching necklaces with their mutual initials.

According to E! News, the dating rumours of the two stars sparked later in March when both of them were spotted "holding hands and hugging each other" in a toy town English village by a local schoolgirl.

Reigniting the rumours yet again, the 27-year-old comedian and Phoebe - who have not yet confirmed their romance, were seen sporting matching silver necklaces with their shared initials, 'PD', in recent days.

E! News reported that Pete recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' where he was seen in a grey coloured crew neck t-shirt and ripped jeans. What made his appearance an eyebrow-raiser to fans and media was his monogrammed necklace. Phoebe has reportedly worn the same piece of jewelry multiple times, including in a recent YouTube Q&A.

The 'King of Staten Island' star first hinted about his relationship on April 11, when he was featured as a speaker on a Zoom session with Marquette University students. When asked who his celebrity crush is, Pete did not name names, but mysteriously responded, "I'm with my celebrity crush."

On a related note, explaining what kind of a boyfriend he is, the Saturday Night Live comedian had shared, "My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."

According to E! News, the couple who is in a long-distance relationship with each other, was spotted together in Phoebe's native England on multiple occasions in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 25-year-old actor Phoebe is set to begin filming season two of 'Bridgerton' this spring, after Netflix renewed the romance series through season four.

Besides this, Phoebe is currently filming the new drama 'The Colour Room,' in which she plays Clarice Cliff, a pioneering ceramic artist from the 1920s.

The Netflix star had previously spent time in New York, where Davidson lives, in early February. She was there to film for her role on the hit show 'Younger.'

.

TAGS
Pete Davidson Phoebe Dynevor
