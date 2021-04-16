Renee Zellweger to star in golf comedy The Back Nine

By Express News Service

Actor Renee Zellweger is all set to star in the upcoming golf comedy The Back Nine.According to THR, Zellweger will play a former golfer who set her clubs aside to make way for her husband’s pro career and to raise her son, only to decide to turn pro during the “back nine” of her life after her marriage goes into free fallProduced by Amy Baer’s Landline Picture, the film will be directed by Michael Patrick King. King will direct the film based on a script he wrote with Jhoni Marchinko and Krista Smith. Michael Patrick King is best known for his TV drama 2 Broke Girls.

Zellweger, who most recently portrayed Hollywood icon Judy Garland in the biopic Judy, is best known for her roles in Jerry Maguire, One True Thing, Nurse Betty, Chicago, Cold Mountain and the Bridget Jones trilogy.