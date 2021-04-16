STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Renee Zellweger to star in golf comedy The Back Nine

Actor Renee Zellweger is all set to star in the upcoming golf comedy The Back Nine.

Published: 16th April 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Renee Zellweger (AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Renee Zellweger is all set to star in the upcoming golf comedy The Back Nine.According to THR, Zellweger will play a former golfer who set her clubs aside to make way for her husband’s pro career and to raise her son, only to decide to turn pro during the “back nine” of her life after her marriage goes into free fallProduced by Amy Baer’s Landline Picture, the film will be directed by Michael Patrick King. King will direct the film based on a script he wrote with Jhoni Marchinko and Krista Smith. Michael Patrick King is best known for his TV drama 2 Broke Girls.

Zellweger, who most recently portrayed Hollywood icon Judy Garland in the biopic Judy, is best known for her roles in Jerry Maguire, One True Thing, Nurse Betty, Chicago, Cold Mountain and the Bridget Jones trilogy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Renee Zellweger
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp