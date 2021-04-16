Warrior renewed for third season on HBO Max

By Express News Service

HBO Max has renewed popular martial arts series Warrior for a third season. Based on writings from martial arts legend Bruce Lee, the story follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) as he moves to San Francisco.

The first two seasons delved into Sahm’s involvement in the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century.

Created by Jonathan Tropper, the series premiered on Cinemax in 2019, however, the show was canceled after two seasons due to Cinemax’s declining subscriber numbers.In 2020, the series found a wider audience when it started to stream on HBO Max, and now Warrior has been renewed for a third season by the streamer.

Though there is no release date confirmed yet, the series is reported to be ten episodes long.

Other than Andrew Koji, the series also stars Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham , Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung.There is no official confirmation about when the production will begin. With season 2 ending with a cliffhanger, the expectations for the third season of Warrior are sky-high.