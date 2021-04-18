STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Producer Scott Rudin steps back from Broadway productions, apologizes for his behavior

Rudin is best known for producing Hollywood hits such as "Clueless", "The Social Network" and "No Country for Old Men" besides credits in theatre and shows.

Published: 18th April 2021

Producer Scott Rudin

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood producer Scott Rudin, who is at the centre of a major controversy following multiple allegations of workplace abuse, announced that he was stepping back from his Broadway productions while apologising for his behaviour.

In a statement to The Washington Post on Saturday, the powerful Hollywood producer said he was "profoundly sorry" for the pain his behaviour caused.

"Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behaviour caused to individuals, directly and indirectly," the producer said in his statement.

"After a period of reflection, I've made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows," he added.

Rudin said he did not want any controversy associated with him to interrupt "Broadway's well deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these shows."

Several of the producers former staffers detailed his abusive behaviour in The Hollywood Reporter cover story recently.

The allegations include Rudin throwing bowls, a baked potato, a teacup and stapler at assistants when angry.

The story said at least two of Rudin's staffer's ended up in the hospital, one as a result of Rudin smashing a computer monitor on a young man's hand.

Rudin is best known for producing Hollywood hits such as "Clueless", "The Social Network" and "No Country for Old Men" besides credits in theatre and shows.

