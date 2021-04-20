This Autism Awareness month, parents of children in spectrum share films, shows

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Stop, see us, listen to us and let us tell our stories. If we aren’t allowed to contribute, movies and shows will continue to make caricatures and stereotype-laden imageries out of us,” says 23-year-old Aatharva Sethumathavan, a person with Asperger’s Syndrome (a part of the autism spectrum), talking about the representation of people with autism in media.

As creatives across the globe continue to navigate through the path of looking beyond narratives of neurodiverse figures as either a blessing or tragedy, a part of media has presented those from the autism community with accuracy, it seems.

This Autism Awareness month, parents of children in the spectrum share a media capsule — of films, shows and documentaries — with Roshne Balasubramanian that have addressed the condition with sensitivity and sparked dialogues around it.

Love on the Spectrum

Available on Netflix

Language: English

Love on the Spectrum is an Australian reality show, which features seven young adults on the autism spectrum dive into the world of dating, love and relationships.

Barfi

Available on Netflix

Language: Hindi

Written and directed by Anurag Basu, Barfi portrays the life of Murphy ‘Barfi’ Johnson, a deaf-mute person and his equation with Shruti, and Jhilmil, a woman with autism.

Asperger’s Are Us Available on Netflix

Language: English

Asperger’s Are Us follows a comedy troupe of four friends on the autism spectrum as they prepare for a final performance.

The Big Bang Theory is available on Netflix

Young Sheldon is available on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The Big Bang Theory is an American television sitcom revolving around the lives of a group of friends. One of the protagonists Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) exhibits the characteristics of a person with Asperger’s.

The Accountant (2016)

Available on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

An action-thriller, the movie follows the life of Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), a certified public accountant with high-functioning autism.

I am Sam (2001)

Available on Hungama

Language: English

The story traces the trials and tribulations of Sam, a person with autism, who fights for custody of his seven-year-old daughter.

Atypical

Available on Netflix

Language: English

The coming-of-age comedy series is about Sam Gardner, a high school student on the autism spectrum. The seasons follow Sam as he learns the social nuances of dating, the evolution of his relationship with his parents and sister, and his new independence.

Parenthood (2010)

Available on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The series, set in California, revolves around three generations of the Braverman family: Ezekiel Braverman, Camille Braverman, and the families of their four children Adam, Sarah, Crosby, and Julia. Adam is married to Kristina and they have two children, Haddie and eight-year-old Max, who is diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome.

The Good Doctor (2017)

Available on Amazon Prime Video, Language: English

The series showcases the life of Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome after he is recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.

Loop

Available on Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Loop is Pixar’s award-winning short, which explores the inner world of its first non-verbal autistic character – Renee. The animated short film traces the journey of the 13-year-old and another character, Marcus, on a canoeing trip.