Aziz Ansari's third season of 'Master of None' arriving on Netflix in May

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comedian Aziz Ansari's long-delayed third season of Netflix's "Master of None" is finally set to debut on the streamer in May.

Netflix Queue confirmed that the third season of the series was coming in May in a tweet.

The Ansari and Alan Yang created series, a critical hit for the streamer, premiered in 2015 with the second season arriving in 2017.

The third season is coming after a gap of four years.

In the meantime, Ansari faced a controversial #MeToo allegation with a viral story that divided opinions whether it was really a story of sexual harassment or simply a bad date.

In the story published in babe.

net in January 2018, a woman with the pseudonym Grace described a date with Ansari during which she felt he had been overly aggressive, and had pressured her into sex.

Ansari, 38, apologised but said the encounter had been consensual.

He addressed the allegations later in his stand up act "Aziz Ansari: Right Now" in July 2019.