Oscar Nunez joins Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum-starrer 'The Lost City of D'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Oscar Nunez, who is best known for his role as Oscar Martinez on NBC's insanely popular show 'The Office', has joined the cast of 'The Lost City of D', a romantic action-comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

As per Variety, it is currently unknown who Nunez will play in the Paramount Pictures film. Along with Bullock and Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe is also appearing in 'The Lost City of D' and playing against type as a villain.

The upcoming movie focuses on a romance novelist (Bullock), who gets stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum). Straight out of a novella, a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving that life can be much stranger -- and more romantic -- than fiction.

The casting reunites Nunez with Bullock, he had a scene-stealing role in the 2009 romantic comedy 'The Proposal' as the town's resident waiter, minister and exotic dancer.

"I feel so blessed to be able to be in his comedic presence again after all these years," Bullock said.

She added, "His ability to convey deep emotion while performing a lap dance in 'The Proposal' was not lost on me."

The cast of the forthcoming film also includes comedian Patti Harrison, who recently headlined the Sundance drama 'Together Together' with Ed Helms, as well as Da'Vine Joy Randolph of 'High Fidelity' and 'Dolemite Is My Name' fame.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt will appear in a cameo role. Bullock is producing the film through her company Fortis Films. Liza Chasin and her company, 3dot Productions will also produce, along with Seth Gordon of Exhibit A.

Filmmaking brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, whose credits include indies 'The Last Romantic', 'Band of Robbers' and the upcoming superhero adventure 'Masters of the Universe', are directing 'The Lost City of D'. They are working on a script with Dana Fox, whose credits include 'Cruella', 'What Happens in Vegas', among others.

The upcoming film is expected to release in theatres on April 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, Nunez has guest appeared in dozens of popular television shows, including 'New Girl', 'Reno 911' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'.