By Express News Service

The Adil Hussain-starrer Raahgir: The Wayfarers is the opening film at the 23rd UK Asian Film Festival, which starts on May 26.

The actor shared the news on Instagram. Sharing a still, he wrote: “Thrilled to announce that Our film Raahgir/Wayfarers is opening the 23rd UK Asian Film Festival from 26th May.

Director Gautam Ghose in the lead.”The film centres around an encounter between two underprivileged people who are trying to find economic opportunities.