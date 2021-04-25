Kanye West, Sunday Service Choir perform at DMX's memorial

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American rapper Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir paid tribute to DMX with several musical performances at the late rapper's memorial.

Deadline reported that the 43-year-old rapper and his acclaimed gospel group performed for an audience of 1,900, at Brooklyn's Barclays Center opening on Saturday. The group opened the service with an arrangement of Soul II Soul's 'Keep On Movin'.

Later on, they performed their original track, 'Excellent,' as well as 'You Brought the Sunshine' by the Clark Sisters and the hymn, 'Jesus Loves Me.'

As reported by Deadline, at DMX's 'Celebration of Life,' other notable guests included rappers Nas and Swizz Beats. Eve, Jadakiss, Styles P and Drag-On-- were also in attendance. The original members of the hip-hop collective Ruff Ryders, which launched DMX toward stardom also paid their last respects.

Earlier in the day, DMX's body was transported to Barclays Center from his birthplace of Yonkers, in a red casket sitting atop a black monster truck. Surrounded by hundreds of motorcyclists, the truck had 'Long Live DMX' painted on the side, and was seen as a homage to the motorcycle-loving Ruff Ryders.

Per Deadline, the rapper, born Earl Simmons, died on April 9, following a heart attack, which was reportedly brought on by a drug overdose. He was 50.