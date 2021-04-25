STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kanye West, Sunday Service Choir perform at DMX's memorial

Later on, they performed their original track, 'Excellent,' as well as 'You Brought the Sunshine' by the Clark Sisters and the hymn, 'Jesus Loves Me.'

Published: 25th April 2021 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kanye West

Kanye West (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American rapper Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir paid tribute to DMX with several musical performances at the late rapper's memorial.

Deadline reported that the 43-year-old rapper and his acclaimed gospel group performed for an audience of 1,900, at Brooklyn's Barclays Center opening on Saturday. The group opened the service with an arrangement of Soul II Soul's 'Keep On Movin'.

Later on, they performed their original track, 'Excellent,' as well as 'You Brought the Sunshine' by the Clark Sisters and the hymn, 'Jesus Loves Me.'

As reported by Deadline, at DMX's 'Celebration of Life,' other notable guests included rappers Nas and Swizz Beats. Eve, Jadakiss, Styles P and Drag-On-- were also in attendance. The original members of the hip-hop collective Ruff Ryders, which launched DMX toward stardom also paid their last respects.

Earlier in the day, DMX's body was transported to Barclays Center from his birthplace of Yonkers, in a red casket sitting atop a black monster truck. Surrounded by hundreds of motorcyclists, the truck had 'Long Live DMX' painted on the side, and was seen as a homage to the motorcycle-loving Ruff Ryders.

Per Deadline, the rapper, born Earl Simmons, died on April 9, following a heart attack, which was reportedly brought on by a drug overdose. He was 50. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanye West
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp