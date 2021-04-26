STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Best picture for Nomadland, Best VFX for Tenet: Here's the complete list of winners at 93rd Oscars

While Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand won the awards for best actor and actress respectively, Danish movie 'Another Round' win the best foreign film.

Published: 26th April 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Producer Peter Spears, actress Frances McDormand, director Chloe Zhao, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey were declared winners of the award for best picture for 'Nomadland'

(From left) Producer Peter Spears, actress Frances McDormand, director Chloe Zhao, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey were declared winners of the award for best picture for 'Nomadland'. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

Final winners at the 93rd Academy Awards:

Best picture: 'Nomadland'

Best director: Chloé Zhao for 'Nomadland'

Best actor: Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father'

Best actress: Frances McDormand for 'Nomadland'

Original screenplay: Emerald Fennell for 'Promising Young Woman' 

Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for 'The Father'

International film: Another Round (Denmark)

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya for 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Best supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn for 'Minari'

Best Sound Design: 'Sound of Metal'

Best Makeup and hairstyling: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Best Costume design: Ann Roth for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Best Live action short film: 'Two Distant Strangers'

Best Animated short film: 'If Anything Happens I Love You'

Best Animated feature: 'Soul'

Best Documentary short subject: 'Colette'

Best Documentary feature: 'My Octopus Teacher'

Best Visual effects: 'Tenet'

Best Production design: 'Mank'

Best Cinematography: 'Mank'

Best Editing: 'Sound of Metal'

Best Original score: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for 'Soul'

Best Original song: "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oscars 93rd Oscars 2021 Oscars Academy Awards 93rd Academy Awards Nomadland Chloe Zhao Anthony Hopkins Frances McDormand Tenet Mank
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp