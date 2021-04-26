Best picture for Nomadland, Best VFX for Tenet: Here's the complete list of winners at 93rd Oscars

By Associated Press

Final winners at the 93rd Academy Awards:

Best picture: 'Nomadland'

Best director: Chloé Zhao for 'Nomadland'

Best actor: Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father'

Best actress: Frances McDormand for 'Nomadland'

Original screenplay: Emerald Fennell for 'Promising Young Woman'

Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for 'The Father'

International film: Another Round (Denmark)

Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya for 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Best supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn for 'Minari'

Best Sound Design: 'Sound of Metal'

Best Makeup and hairstyling: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Best Costume design: Ann Roth for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Best Live action short film: 'Two Distant Strangers'

Best Animated short film: 'If Anything Happens I Love You'

Best Animated feature: 'Soul'

Best Documentary short subject: 'Colette'

Best Documentary feature: 'My Octopus Teacher'

Best Visual effects: 'Tenet'

Best Production design: 'Mank'

Best Cinematography: 'Mank'

Best Editing: 'Sound of Metal'

Best Original score: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for 'Soul'

Best Original song: "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)