Best picture for Nomadland, Best VFX for Tenet: Here's the complete list of winners at 93rd Oscars
While Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand won the awards for best actor and actress respectively, Danish movie 'Another Round' win the best foreign film.
Published: 26th April 2021 10:18 AM | Last Updated: 26th April 2021 10:20 AM | A+A A-
Final winners at the 93rd Academy Awards:
Best picture: 'Nomadland'
Best director: Chloé Zhao for 'Nomadland'
Best actor: Anthony Hopkins for 'The Father'
Best actress: Frances McDormand for 'Nomadland'
Original screenplay: Emerald Fennell for 'Promising Young Woman'
Adapted screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for 'The Father'
International film: Another Round (Denmark)
Best supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya for 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
Best supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn for 'Minari'
Best Sound Design: 'Sound of Metal'
Best Makeup and hairstyling: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
Best Costume design: Ann Roth for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'
Best Live action short film: 'Two Distant Strangers'
Best Animated short film: 'If Anything Happens I Love You'
Best Animated feature: 'Soul'
Best Documentary short subject: 'Colette'
Best Documentary feature: 'My Octopus Teacher'
Best Visual effects: 'Tenet'
Best Production design: 'Mank'
Best Cinematography: 'Mank'
Best Editing: 'Sound of Metal'
Best Original score: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for 'Soul'
Best Original song: "Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)