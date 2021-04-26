STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

WATCH | 'I didn't smell him, I'm not a dog': Youn Yuh Jung responds to media after viral moment with Brad Pitt on Oscar stage

Youn, who delivered perhaps the most memorable acceptance speech of the 2021 Oscars, has been trending over social media after her remarks on Pitt.

Published: 26th April 2021 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Brad Pitt poses with Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award Actress in a Supporting Role for 'Minari,' in the press room at the Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.

Actor Brad Pitt poses with Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award Actress in a Supporting Role for 'Minari,' in the press room at Oscars on April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Youn Yuh Jung, who bagged Oscar for Best Supporting Female Actor for 'Minari', has been hogging the limelight for the adorable remarks she made about Brad Pitt in her winning speech.

It seems the 'Minari' star has a 'fan girl' inside her which shed its inhibitions after seeing the charming 'Moneyball' star in front of her.

Youn, who delivered perhaps the most memorable acceptance speech of the 2021 Oscars, has been trending over social media since she made adorable onstage remarks about 'Minari' executive producer Brad Pitt after he presented her with Best Supporting Actress.

"Mr Brad Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you. Where were you while we were filming in Tulsa? Very honored to meet you," she said to Brad while he bashfully smiled at her.

The limited crowd at L.A.'s Union Station laughed at Youn's remark, perhaps thinking it was a playful flirtation.

Not only this, the 73-year-old performer kept the quips coming backstage too. According to E! News, when a reporter asked what she talked about with Pitt and if she could describe how he smells, Youn replied with a laugh, "I didn't smell him. I'm not a dog."

She went on to say she has been a fan of Brad since he was "young," and that she "couldn't believe" it when he announced her name to present her with the Oscar.

"Maybe I just blacked out a couple of seconds," she continued. "What should I say, 'Where am I?' or something like that? But I kept asking my friend, 'Am I saying it right? Do they understand what I'm trying to say?'" she added with a laugh.

E! News reported that Youn also praised the 'Mr and Mrs Smith' actor for the way he said her name during the ceremony.

"I can tell he practised a lot--he didn't mispronounce my name. That moment, when I got there, I [was] just lost. What I was supposed to say, 'Should I begin?' or something?," she shared. 

ALSO READ: China censors Oscars success of history-making director Chloe Zhao

In Minari, Youn played the role of Soon-ja, "grandma" to young David, who comes from Korea to stay with the family on their farm in Arkansas. She brings with her the "minari" seeds that give the film its title.

'Minari' has been directed by Lee Isaac Chung and it stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-Jung, and Will Patton. The film is a semi-autobiographical take on Chung's upbringing and the plot follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s.

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony took place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youn Yuh jung Minari Brad Pitt Oscars 2021
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp