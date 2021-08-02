Actor Russell Crowe to direct 'Poker Face'

By Express News Service

Actor Russell Crowe is set to return to direction after seven years. Crowe, who made his directorial debut in 2014 with The Water Diviner, will be reportedly directing Poker Face.

According to Variety, Crowe will also be starring in Poker Face in addition to directing it. The cast includes Liam Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, and RZA. The film reportedly tells the story of a tech billionaire who finds himself caught up in the world of high-stakes poker and international finance.

Written by Stephen M Coates, the shooting of the filming is currently underway in Crowe’s home country, Australia, with stringent COVID-19 protocols in place. Further details related to the film are currently under wraps.