Akshay Kumar wraps Mumbai schedule of 'Raksha Bandhan'

The Bollywood star had earlier said that the movie, directed by Aanand L Rai, is dedicated to his elder sister Alka Hiranandani.

Published: 03rd August 2021

Akshay Kumar said he has evolved into a better actor while working on 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Akshay Kumar said he has evolved into a better actor while working on 'Raksha Bandhan'. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday said he has finished filming the Mumbai schedule of director Aanand L Rai's upcoming feature "Raksha Bandhan".

"Raksha Bandhan", featuring Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead, is billed as a special tale that celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way".

Kumar said he had a great time working with Rai, Pednekar and other team members.

"I'm already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62. My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar, thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent," he posted on Twitter.

The 53-year-old actor said he has evolved into a better actor while working on "Raksha Bandhan", his second collaboration with Rai after upcoming drama "Atrangi Re".

"And @aanandlrai sir what can I say about you, besides that you're a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I'm leaving the set a better actor," he added.

The film also features actors Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in the role of Kumar's sisters.

The Bollywood star had earlier said that the movie, penned by writer couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, is dedicated to his elder sister Alka Hiranandani.

Presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Hiranandani and Rai, "Raksha Bandhan" is backed by Colour Yellow Production and Cape of Good Films.

