Aubrey Plaza to lead Hulu drama pilot 'Olga Dies Dreaming'

Plaza will play the titular role of Olga Acevedo, a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior.

Published: 03rd August 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 03:02 PM

Hollywood actress Aubrey Plaza

Hollywood actress Aubrey Plaza (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Parks and Recreation" star Aubrey Plaza is set to feature in an Hulu's upcoming drama pilot. Titled "Olga Dies Dreaming", the pilot is based on the forthcoming novel by Xochitl Gonzalez, reported Deadline.

The prospective series centres on a Nuyorican brother and sister from gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City's elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Plaza will play the titular role of Olga Acevedo, a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior.

"For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can't shake the feeling that the important people she knows don't see her as their equals and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more," the character description read.

Gonzalez will pen the pilot with Alfonso Gomez-Rejon serving as the director. Gomez-Rejon partnered with Gonzalez after reading the manuscript of her novel. They have developed the project and will executive produce the pilot.

20th Television is the studio. Plaza is best known for featuring in sitcom "Parks and Recreation" and FX hit show "Legion". Her next project is upcoming FX animated series "Little Demon", alongside Danny and Lucy DeVito.

She has also starred in feature films such as "Ingrid Goes West", "The To Do List", "Black Bear" and "Happiest Season".

