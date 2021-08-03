STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

SNL writers Colin and Casey Jost to pen new 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie 

The Ninja Turtles, about four brother turtles who mutate into humanoid heroes known for their mastery in Ninjutsu, began as an indie comic first published in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

Published: 03rd August 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014).

A still from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014). (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Saturday Night Live" scribe Colin Jost and his brother Casey will co-write a new "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie for Paramount Pictures.

According to Variety, the project is in early stages of development and its plot details have been kept under wraps.

The movie, which comes from Paramount and Nickelodeon, will be produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick and Galen Walker.

The Ninja Turtles, about four brother turtles who mutate into humanoid heroes known for their mastery in Ninjutsu, began as an indie comic first published in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

It spawned an animated series, which became popular in 1980s, as well as multiple film series, including two movies produced by Bay.

The new project is separate from the CG-animated film that Nickelodeon is developing with actor-producer Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures.

That film will be directed by Jeff Rowe from a screenplay by Brendan O'Brien.

Colin Jost has been known as one of the key writers on "Saturday Night Live" since joining the show in 2005.

He is also co-writing "Worst Man" for Universal, which he will also star in along with Pete Davidson.

Casey Jost is popular for producing prank show "Impractical Jokers".

He also featured in the show's film adaptation, "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" in 2020.

He has previously written for "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon", "Characters Welcome" and "The Special Without Brett Davis".
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Colin Jost Casey Saturday Night Live SNL Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Paramount Nickelodeon Michael Bay
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp