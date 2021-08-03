STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kit Harington reveals he suffered mental health issues while filming 'Game of Thrones'

The 34-year-old actor said the "nature" of the violent, intense, emotional series "directly" broke him down in reality.

Published: 03rd August 2021 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kit Harington

Hollywood actor Kit Harington (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Kit Harington, who played the famous Jon Snow on the much-loved fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones' has become the latest celebrity from the entertainment industry to came out and address his mental issues while filming for the HBO series.

The actor said he is "really happy" he took a year off after the HBO series concluded.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Kit opened up about the toll 'Game of Thrones' took on his mental health, revealing he had to take a year off after the HBO epic concluded.

The 34-year-old actor said the "nature" of the violent, intense, emotional series "directly" broke him down in reality.

"I went through some mental health difficulties after Thrones, and during the end of Thrones, to be honest, I think it was directly due to the nature of the show and what I had been doing for years," Kit told on the show.

He added that he made the decision to take a break after 'Game of Thrones' to "really concentrate on myself," adding, "I'm really happy I did that."

Kit starred as Jon Snow on the series that turned into a cultural obsession, running for eight seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was widely reported that in May 2019- the same month 'Game of Thrones' ended- Kit checked into a mental health and wellness facility to seek help for "some personal issues".

The actor recently filmed an episode of 'Modern Love', the second season of which hits Amazon Prime on Friday- August 6, just for the sake of fun, he said.

"You don't have to live in that intense place all the time, why don't you do something that takes the weight off? Why don't you do something fun?" Kit told.

Speaking about his work front, Kit Harington will next star in Marvel's 'Eternals', directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao, slated to release in theatres on November 5, this year. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Game of Thrones Kit Harington
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp