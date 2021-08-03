STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NBCUniversal confirms Indian release of big Hollywood films

NBCUniversal has announced the Indian release date of seven English titles that will be released across the country between August and September.

Published: 03rd August 2021 09:06 AM

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise. (Photo | Universal Studios)

By Express News Service

NBCUniversal has announced the Indian release date of seven English titles that will be released across the country between August and September.With actor Emerald Fennell’s directorial venture Promising Young Woman releasing this Friday, director M Night Shyamalan’s Old will be hitting the screens on August 13. 

The much-awaited ninth instalment to the Fast and the Furious franchise, Fast & Furious 9 - The Fast Saga, is scheduled to be released on August 19.The animated comedy film The Croods: A New Age featuring an ensemble voice cast including Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and Peter Dinklage, will be out in theatres on August 27. 

The same Friday will also see the release of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul-fame Bob Odenkirk’s action thriller Nobody. The 2017 animated comedy film, The Boss Baby’s sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business, will be out on the big screens on September 10. 

Speaking of sequels, the fifth instalment to The Purge franchise, The Forever Purge will release on September 17th. With theatres still closed in a number of states across the country, it’s currently unclear if there could be changes in release dates for these films.

Comments

